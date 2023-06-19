Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man dead after officer involved shooting in Portland neighborhood

Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, officers were in the area of 22nd Street and Griffiths Avenue to apprehend a wanted person.

While officers were attempting to apprehend their initial suspect another person attempted to carjack an officer with a gun.

One of the officers shot the person with their service weapon and began life saving measures. The individual was transported to UofL hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Kentucky State Police will be leading the investigation.

Chief Gwinn-Villaroel said that the individual was a white man in his 20s.

The officer who fired his weapon is a 10-year veteran with LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says
All three boys were killed Thursday by their father in New Richmond, according to Clermont...
Nearly $183K raised for family of brothers killed in Clermont County triple murder
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Old State Route 32 Saturday afternoon, troopers say.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Clermont County, troopers say
Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in Highland County Saturday.
Troopers identify motorcyclist killed Highland County crash