Man dies at hospital days after officer-involved shooting in Lebanon

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Lebanon police officers on Saturday shot an armed man who then turned his gun on himself, according to Lebanon Police Capt. Michael McCutchan.

The man, identified as 56-year-old Dione Eric Kellum, died Tuesday at Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. last Saturday outside a home on East Mulberry Street. The homeowner called 911 to say there was a man outside threatening to shoot them, McCutchan says.

Lebanon police officers and Warren County sheriff’s deputies responded and allegedly found Kellum holding a handgun.

Kellum fired a shot into the ground while the officers and deputies were trying to de-escalate the situation, McCutchan says. Then Kellum allegedly began to raise his gun in the direction of the officers, prompting two officers to shoot him.

Kellum fell to the ground, where he shot himself in the head with his gun, McCutchan says. It’s unclear whether he fired intentionally.

EMS immediately performed life-saving measures before transporting him to Atrium Medical Center, from which Kellum was then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the scene and is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.