Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Officers shoot armed man in Lebanon, police say

Lebanon police officers shot a man who then shot himself outside a home Saturday night.
Lebanon police officers shot a man who then shot himself outside a home Saturday night.
Lebanon police officers shot a man who then shot himself outside a home Saturday night.(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Lebanon police officers on Saturday shot an armed man who then turned his gun on himself, according to Lebanon Police Capt. Michael McCutchan.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. outside a home on East Mulberry Street. The homeowner called 911 to say there was a man outside threatening to shoot them, McCutchan says.

Police later identified the man as 56-year-old Dione Eric Kellum, who has no known address.

Lebanon police officers and Warren County sheriff’s deputies responded and found Kellum holding a handgun.

Kellum fired a shot into the ground while the officers and deputies were try to deescalate the situation, McCutchan says. Then Kellum allegedly began to raise his gun in the direction of the officers, prompting two officers to shoot him.

Kellum fell to the ground, where he shot himself in the head with his gun, McCutchan says.

EMS immediately performed life-saving measures before transporting him to Atrium Medical Center, from which Kellum was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the scene and is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says
All three boys were killed Thursday by their father in New Richmond, according to Clermont...
Nearly $183K raised for family of brothers killed in Clermont County triple murder
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Old State Route 32 Saturday afternoon, troopers say.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Clermont County, troopers say
Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in Highland County Saturday.
Troopers identify motorcyclist killed Highland County crash

Latest News

Cincinnati hosts second Juneteenth Parade
Cincinnati hosts second Juneteenth Parade
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Cincinnati photog offering free professional photoshoots for fans at Taylor Swift concert
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) plays during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs...
Joey Votto returns to Reds’ starting lineup
Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dead after officer involved shooting in Portland neighborhood