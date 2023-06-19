Officers shoot armed man in Lebanon, police say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Lebanon police officers on Saturday shot an armed man who then turned his gun on himself, according to Lebanon Police Capt. Michael McCutchan.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. outside a home on East Mulberry Street. The homeowner called 911 to say there was a man outside threatening to shoot them, McCutchan says.

Police later identified the man as 56-year-old Dione Eric Kellum, who has no known address.

Lebanon police officers and Warren County sheriff’s deputies responded and found Kellum holding a handgun.

Kellum fired a shot into the ground while the officers and deputies were try to deescalate the situation, McCutchan says. Then Kellum allegedly began to raise his gun in the direction of the officers, prompting two officers to shoot him.

Kellum fell to the ground, where he shot himself in the head with his gun, McCutchan says.

EMS immediately performed life-saving measures before transporting him to Atrium Medical Center, from which Kellum was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the scene and is investigating.

