OSP: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Highland County

One person succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of a crash in Paint Township Sunday, OSP confirmed.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Paint Township Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 5 p.m., deputies arrived at the scene of a crash on State Route 138 south of milepost 26, OSP officials said.

A preliminary investigation found that Cossie R. Ferguson, 64, of Leesburg was traveling south on Route 138 when his vehicle drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch and a tree, according to OSP.

Deputies have confirmed that Ferguson succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene.

At the time of the crash, Ferguson was not wearing a seatbelt, state troopers said.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Paint Township Joint EMS & Fire District, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Highland County Coroner’s Offices and Grooms & Son Towing Service.

This investigation is ongoing.

