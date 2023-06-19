Reaction to father killing three young sons in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who says she went to high school with the Clermont County man who was arrested for the shooting of three young children said she is enraged with the whole situation.

“It’s tragedy - there’s no other words to describe it; it’s disgusting, appalling, a major tragedy - I’m angry,” Mary Thomas said.

Thomas says she attended Amelia High School with 32-year-old Chad Doerman, who is charged with three counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his children outside their Monroe Township home on Laurel Lindale Road.

The boys’ mother, 34, also was shot in her hand.

Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says

“[I’m in] disbelief that it was someone I went to high school, someone I could’ve possibly sat next to,” Thomas says. “I would never imagine that I went to high school with, middle school, elementary nothing doing something like that. It kind of hits harder and closer to home when it’s someone you knew, someone you went to school with.”

Thomas remembers what Doerman was like in high school.

“Kind of quiet, didn’t hang out with the same people, but every time I would see him, he was just quiet,” she said.

As the mother of four boys, Thomas says this has all been hard to process.

“I think the mother in me is just disgusted and appalled and it’s heart-wrenching and there’s been so much crime really lately in Clermont County, and it’s just to the point where it’s so disturbing - you can’t not say something about it,” Thomas explained.

