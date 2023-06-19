Shower Chances Through the Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Spotty showers continue under mostly cloudy skies with a high in the upper 70s. Some isolated thunderstorms chances ramping up as we move through tonight and into tomorrow morning as well, lows expected to reach into the upper 60s.

Humidity is also going to be more noticeable than it has for the past couple of weeks, with the dewpoint temperature bouncing around the 60s into the weekend.

Tuesday sees some more chances for isolated thunderstorms in the morning with windy conditions and a high of 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. The first day of summer kicks the temperature a little higher into the lower 80s with rain chances falling shortly with a slight chance of showers under partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low 60s.

A partly cloudy pattern continues on Thursday with a slight dip back into the upper 70s, before lower 80s and shower chances returning on Friday. Mostly cloudy conditions with scattered thunderstorms are expected on Friday, with lows moving back into the upper 60s.

The weekend sees some more isolated thunderstorm chances similar to Friday with temperatures in the mid 80s and a continuation of some more humid conditions.

