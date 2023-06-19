Contests
South Euclid Police free fawn stuck between backyard fences for several hours (video)

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police saved the day for a fawn stuck between two fences for several hours.

The rescue mission happened at 11:40 a.m. on June 4.

Officers arrived at the residential backyard to find “Bambi” wedged in the middle of a chain link and wooden fence that were only inches apart, SEPD bodycam footage showed.

You can hear the fawn bleating for their mom, who officers said was just a few yards away.

SEPD stated officers explored several options, including cutting the chain link fence.

An officer was ultimately able to peel back the bottom of the chain link fence and free the fawn.

Officers first thought the fawn’s foot was broken because they took a couple minutes to stand up once they were placed on the ground near their mother.

SEPD said it turned out that the fawn’s leg was not broken... Bambi just had difficulty standing after being stuck in that position for a few hours.

