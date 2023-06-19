Contests
Woman arrested for child enticement by Norwood police

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement, according to the Norwood...
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement, according to the Norwood Police Department.(Norwood Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement.

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center following “an incident” on June 17, according to the Norwood Police Department.

Details of the crime that led to Nacrelli’s arrest have not been released by Norwood police.

