Woman arrested for child enticement by Norwood police

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement.

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center following “an incident” on June 17, according to the Norwood Police Department.

Details of the crime that led to Nacrelli’s arrest have not been released by Norwood police.

