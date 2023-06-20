Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

4 dead after fire in e-bike shop spreads to apartments

Damage is seen in New York City after a fatal fire early Tuesday. Four were killed in New York...
Damage is seen in New York City after a fatal fire early Tuesday. Four were killed in New York when a fire broke out at an e-bike shop.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire that started in a New York City e-bike shop early Tuesday spread to upper-floor apartments, killing four people and injuring several others, authorities said.

City fire officials said the blaze was reported shortly after midnight on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in a six-story building that houses HQ E-Bike Repair. A pile of burned bikes and other debris was seen on the sidewalk outside the building.

Two men and two women died, and two other women were hospitalized in critical condition, officials said. A firefighter suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Electric bikes have become popular, non-gasoline-burning ways to make deliveries, commute and zip around a city that has promoted cycling in recent decades. Many run on lithium ion batteries, which have been blamed for numerous fires.

In April in the Queens section of New York City, two children were killed in a fire blamed on an electric bicycle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Classmate reacts to news that Clermont County man is accused of killing young sons
All three boys were killed Thursday by their father in New Richmond, according to Clermont...
Nearly $183K raised for family of brothers killed in Clermont County triple murder
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement, according to the Norwood...
Woman arrested for child enticement by Norwood police

Latest News

FILE - Andrew Tate touches his beard after leaving the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest,...
Andrew Tate is charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania
Cincinnati hosts second Juneteenth Parade
Cincinnati hosts second Juneteenth Parade
Iris Short is charged with failing to return to Summit Behavioral Healthcare medical center...
Arson suspect declared incompetent to stand trial arrested after escaping from mental institution
Monique Engram, 30, was arrested on two counts of child endangerment, court documents say.
Tri-State mother charged with child endangerment, court docs say