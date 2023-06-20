Contests
Arson suspect declared incompetent to stand trial arrested after escaping from mental institution

Iris Short is charged with failing to return to Summit Behavioral Healthcare medical center...
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An aggravated arson suspect who was declared incompetent to stand trial is now charged with escaping from a mental institution.

Iris Short, 48, was arrested Sunday after failing to return to Summit Behavioral Healthcare medical facility on April 19 from an approved and unsupervised meeting off-grounds, according to Hamilton County court and jail records.

A witness/patient said Short got off a bus with an unknown male, a state trooper wrote in court documents.

Short is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

She was indicted on charges of arson and aggravated arson in October 2020, court records show.

Cincinnati fire officials wrote in a criminal complaint she caused a fire at Fifth Third Bank on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills.

Short was found mentally ill and incompetent for trial the following year. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Melba Marsh committed her to Summit for treatment.

Short’s most recent court order is from December 22 and allows Short to have modified commitment at the facility with “Level 5 privileges” for “unsupervised, off-ground movement,” according to a copy of the order.

“The Level 5 privileges shall be implemented at the discretion of the SBH treatment team in an incremental fashion, beginning with therapeutic passes, and progressing to leisure passes if therapeutic passes are successful,” Judge Marsh wrote.

The judge set the matter for review at a hearing on Aug. 31, 2023.

It is expected to be re-evaluated sooner now in light of Short’s arrest.

