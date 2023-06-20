Contests
Attention all Taylor Swift fans! More tickets available

Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her Sunday night concert at Gillette Stadium.(Kacie Hutchinson)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Swifties, you still have a chance to see Taylor perform at Paycor Stadium.

Ticketmaster has released more tickets for her Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 shows.

The bad news? Only verified fans can get their hands on the tickets.

Go to Ticketmaster.com to join the queue and see if you are one of the lucky ones to get your hands on tickets.

If you’re not verified, the Ticketmaster website says to check back for more updates.

