Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Biden will host a forum about artificial intelligence with technology leaders in San Francisco

Biden’s tackling hot-button issues on his California trip with AI likely on Tuesday's agenda. (CNN, POOL, WHITE HOUSE, WHITEHOUSE.GOV, NOAA.GOV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden will convene a group of technology leaders on Tuesday to debate artificial intelligence.

The Biden administration is seeking to figure out how to regulate the emergent field of AI, looking for ways to nurture its potential for economic growth and national security and protect against its potential dangers. Biden plans to meet with eight experts from academia and advocacy groups.

The sudden emergence of AI chatbot ChatGPT and other tools has jumpstarted investment in the sector. AI tools are able to craft human-like text, music, images and computer code. This form of automation could increase the productivity of workers, but experts warn of numerous harms. The technology could be used to replace workers, causing layoffs. It’s already being deployed in false images and videos, becoming a vehicle of disinformation that could undermine democratic elections.

In May, Biden’s administration brought together tech CEOs at the White House to discuss these issues, with the Democratic president telling them, “What you’re doing has enormous potential and enormous danger.”

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients’ office is developing a set of actions the federal government can take over the coming weeks regarding AI, according to the White House. Top officials are meeting two to three times each week on this issue, in addition to the daily work of federal agencies. The administration wants commitments from private companies to address the possible risks from AI.

Biden is meeting on Tuesday at the Fairmont hotel in San Francisco with Tristan Harris, executive director of the Center for Human Technology; Jim Steyer, the CEO of Common Sense Media; and Joy Buolamwin, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, among others.

Biden is also in the San Francisco area to raise money for this 2024 reelection campaign. He plans to hold two fundraising events on Tuesday, after holding two on Monday. One of Biden’s Monday fundraisers was hosted by Kevin Scott, the chief technology officer and executive vice president for AI at Microsoft.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
All three boys were killed Thursday by their father in New Richmond, according to Clermont...
Nearly $183K raised for family of brothers killed in Clermont County triple murder
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Classmate reacts to news that Clermont County man is accused of killing young sons
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement, according to the Norwood...
Woman arrested for child enticement by Norwood police

Latest News

FILE - The Olympic rings are set up in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at Trocadero...
French investigators search offices of Paris Olympic organizers in suspected corruption probe
GRAPHIC: Agents are investigating after they found 146 dogs dead inside a home near Akron, Ohio.
GRAPHIC: More than 100 dead dogs found at home
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
Canadian officials say the five-person submersible was reported overdue Sunday night about 435...
Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible bound for Titanic wreckage site