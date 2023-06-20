Coroner identifies teen shot, killed in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the 16-year-old who was shot and killed in South Fairmount on Saturday.

The coroner’s sheet indicates that Andre Greene died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after an incident that took place near his home.

According to Cincinnati police, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Quebec Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a report of a teen shot.

Upon arrival, Greene was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

First responders transported the 16-year-old to UC Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

As of now, it is unknown if there are any suspects.

