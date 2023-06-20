Contests
Fire tears through Symmes Township home

Fire tore through a Symmes Township home overnight, causing visible heavy damage.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jordan Vilines
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire tore through a Symmes Township home overnight, causing visible heavy damage.

Flames broke out just before 1 a.m. on Crestfield Court off Fields Ertel Road.

Heavy fire was showing through the roof at one point and smoke could be seen from Interstate 71.

No injuries are reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

