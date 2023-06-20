Fire tears through Symmes Township home

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire tore through a Symmes Township home overnight, causing visible heavy damage.

Flames broke out just before 1 a.m. on Crestfield Court off Fields Ertel Road.

Heavy fire was showing through the roof at one point and smoke could be seen from Interstate 71.

No injuries are reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

