Foster kids get Taylor Swift tickets with help from Hamilton County program

Taylor Swift's tour brings her to Cincinnati on June 30 and July 1.
Taylor Swift's tour brings her to Cincinnati on June 30 and July 1.(MGN Online / Raph_PH / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pacor Stadium will be packed for Taylor Swift’s shows and among those attending will be dozens of Hamilton County foster kids.

Tickets for Swift’s June 30 and July 1 shows sold out almost instantly.

The mad dash for tickets left a lot of Swifties empty hands, but now, thanks to Hamilton County’s Beyond Your Imagination program, some foster kids will get to be there in person when Swift takes the stage.

“I think the idea for us is to make sure that they have the same experiences that any other child would have,” explained Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas. “They have unique challenges obviously, but they are kids who have the same hopes and desires as any other child.”

It was Summerow Dumas who came up with the idea for the Beyond Your Imagination program that is now giving these kids an opportunity to experience an unforgettable night.

“Tickets are extremely difficult to get, but for those kids to be able to experience that, I think it will be memorable and exciting and I’m hoping they have the time of their lives and they go and they create a really positive memory going forward,” says Summerow Dumas.

The tickets will be handed out at the gate the night of the shows and are non-transferable.

