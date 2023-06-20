FOX19 NOW Investigates - Horse racing deaths: What’s happening and what’s being done to stop it?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - The rash of horse deaths at Churchill Downs earlier this year prompted FOX19 NOW to dig deeper into the situation at tracks here in the Tri-State.

The Jockey Club lists 75 thoroughbred racing venues in the U.S., and two of those - Belterra Park and Turfway Park - are located here in the Tri-State.

According to data from The Jockey Club club, 328 thoroughbreds throughout the country died from racing-related injuries in 2022.

The fatality rate for U.S. racehorses in 2022 was the lowest in over a decade.

Documents obtained from the Ohio and Kentucky State Racing Commission show there were 12 racing-related thoroughbred deaths at Tri-State tracks last year - nine at Belterra Park and three at Turfway Park.

2022 state records show a decline in racing-related fatalities in Kentucky but the same trend has not been seen in Ohio in recent years.

The Ohio State Racing Commission and Belterra Park did not accept our request for interviews.

According to research published in the Journal of Veterinary Diagnostic Investigation, catastrophic musculoskeletal injuries, like fractures and sprains, are the most common cause of euthanasia in racehorses.

The British Horse Racing Authority says a broken leg, for example, can be deadly because horses cannot stay off their feet for long periods giving those bones little chance to heal.

As a result of the deaths at Churchill Downs, officials there announced enhanced safety measures before moving their races to another race track altogether.

So what are industry leaders doing to keep horses at other tracks safe?

Greenlit by Congress, the horse racing integrity and safety authority (HISA) has been celebrated by some as the solution to this issue.

In May, HISA implemented a brand new anti-doping and medication program.

Also included is a whistleblower tip line and the national investigative team.

Still, industry leaders say there is no consensus on one reason the horses are dying. It could be anything from the track surface, underlying conditions the horse may have, medications, or even the weather can play a role.

