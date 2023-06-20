Contests
French investigators search offices of Paris Olympic organizers in suspected corruption probe

FILE - The Olympic rings are set up in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at Trocadero...
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — French investigators are searching the headquarters of the Paris Olympic organizers in a probe into suspected corruption, according to the national financial prosecutor’s office.

The Paris organizing committee said in a statement that a search is under way at their headquarters in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, and that “Paris 2024 is cooperating with the investigators to facilitate their investigations.” It would not comment further.

An official with the financial prosecutor’s office said the searches are linked to two investigations based on information provided by an anti-corruption agency. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to prosecutor’s office policy.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

