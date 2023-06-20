Humidity and Showers Continue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thunder still rumbles as we move through this morning with the wind picking up slightly as well under cloudy skies. Humidity is also expected to be more noticeable than it has been the past couple of weeks. Shower chances do decrease after noon and the low chance for showers continues into the night with a low in the mid 60s.

The first day of summer and the longest day of the year starts dry under mostly cloudy skies but there are spotty chances for Wednesday afternoon. We also see temperatures get closer to the average high for this time of year, but the Tri-State is still just under average with a high of 82 expected. Thursday sees an uptick in shower chances through the day, and a slight downtick in temperatures, with highs moving back into the upper 70s.

Friday sees the return for some scattered thunderstorms and those chances continue through the weekend. We will also see temperatures move above the average, into the higher 80s on Sunday. Lows stay within the 60s and dewpoint temperatures also stay high, keeping those muggy conditions in the Tri-State.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.