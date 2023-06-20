James Taylor concert at Riverbend postponed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The James Taylor concert scheduled for Wednesday at Riverbend Music Center has been rescheduled to Aug. 24.

All tickets for the June 21 concert will be honored for the new date.

Said Taylor, “James here, I really hate to have to postpone these shows and it’s not something I take lightly. I thought I could push through but I’m at the point now if I don’t take these days off I risk doing permanent damage. So very sorry to everyone who has tickets this week, I hope you’re able to hold onto your tickets for the new dates. I look forward to picking the tour back up in Milwaukee on Saturday.”

If you’re unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds are available for the next 30 days at point of purchase.

If you purchased tickets at the Riverbend Music Center box office, you can bring your tickets to the box office during business hours to obtain your refund.

Tickets for the new date can also be purchased at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.Riverbend.org.

[1/3] We regret to announce that due to a severe case of laryngitis, doctors have put James on strict vocal rest & advised him to reschedule his upcoming performances this week in Huntsville, Cincinnati, and Mt. Pleasant.



Photo: Kyle Hess Photography#JT #JamesTaylor #2023Tour pic.twitter.com/XMOuv7tCpz — James Taylor (@JamesTaylor_com) June 20, 2023

