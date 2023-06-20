Contests
James Taylor concert at Riverbend postponed

All tickets will be honored, and refunds are available.
James Taylor performs at the 7th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefitting God's Love We...
James Taylor performs at the 7th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The James Taylor concert scheduled for Wednesday at Riverbend Music Center has been rescheduled to Aug. 24.

All tickets for the June 21 concert will be honored for the new date.

Said Taylor, “James here, I really hate to have to postpone these shows and it’s not something I take lightly. I thought I could push through but I’m at the point now if I don’t take these days off I risk doing permanent damage. So very sorry to everyone who has tickets this week, I hope you’re able to hold onto your tickets for the new dates. I look forward to picking the tour back up in Milwaukee on Saturday.”

If you’re unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds are available for the next 30 days at point of purchase.

If you purchased tickets at the Riverbend Music Center box office, you can bring your tickets to the box office during business hours to obtain your refund.

Tickets for the new date can also be purchased at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.Riverbend.org.

