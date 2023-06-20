Man killed in Winton Hills shooting identified, coroner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man who was shot and killed in Winton Hills on Sunday morning has been identified, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Earl Hunter, 34, died that morning at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after an incident that occurred on Bettman Avenue, the coroner’s sheet confirmed.

Cincinnati police say officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Bettman Avenue around 5:25 a.m. for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

Hunter was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

It is unknown if officers have a suspect in mind.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.