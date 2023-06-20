Man pleads in Covington pedestrian crash that victims survived ‘by the grace of God’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man pleaded guilty after driving into pedestrians in Covington while on drugs in 2020.

Graphic surveillance video shows the car crash into the grandmother and granddaughter, both of who survived.

“It’s very difficult to watch,” said Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. “But by the grace of God, they both survived.”

Police bodycam footage shows someone who rush to aid the pair tell a responding officer that they “they literally flew up in the air.”

Delbert Honaker pleaded guilty to charges including assault, wanton endangerment and DUI.

Sanders says Honaker would have been in jail when the incident happened, but he had been released during the early stages of the pandemic, when officials were trying to keep jail populations down.

Honaker had allegedly overdosed when he ran over the pedestrians on West 12th Street.

“He consumed a number of different drugs including heroin, fentanyl, morphine and cocaine, all of which were later found in his system,” Sanders said. “He not only consumed those drugs, but he got behind the wheel of a car.”

Sanders says Honaker also tried to get rid of the drugs. An officer can be heard on the bodycam footage saying Honaker had “a bunch of pills” and was trying to “crush” them up in the back seat of the police car.

“He was also throwing a bundle of heroin and drug paraphernalia under the car trying to keep police from finding it,” Sanders said.

The granddaughter has made a full recovery. The grandmother, according to Sanders, was nearly paralyzed in the crash but is now able to walk.

“Basically, he’s going to be in pain the rest of her life, thanks to Mr. Honaker,” Sanders said.

Prosecutors are recommending a 25-year sentence.

Honaker’s final sentencing is July 17. He will serve at least a 20 year sentence because he is classified as a violent offender.

