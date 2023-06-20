Mom tried to drown 7-month-old baby in bathtub: court docs

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A Forest Park mother is accused of trying to drown her 7-month-old in a bathtub.

Ty Asia Johnson, 23, is under arrest on a felony attempt charge.

Forest Park police say it happened at their Waycross Road apartment on May 30.

Johnson “did knowingly submerge her 7-month-old baby’s entire face underwater in a bathtub, in an attempt to drown the baby,” a Forest Park police detective wrote in her affidavit.

“This incident occurred at Ms. Johnson’s apartment in the city of Forest Park. Ms. Johnson notified the child’s father, that was close by, that she was going to kill their baby.”

The baby’s father rushed to the apartment “and witnessed the nonfatal drowning. The child’s father grabbed the child from Ms. Johnson and prevented a fatal drowning of their child,” the detective wrote.

Johnson made her first court appearance in the case on Tuesday morning.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates set her bond at $100,000.

The entire amount -not just 10% - must be posted before she can be released, he ordered, and she must wear an electronic monitoring device.

The judge also told her to stay away from and have no contact with her baby.

