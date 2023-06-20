Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Montgomery Inn’s barbecue sauce named among top 5 in the country

Cincinnati’s signature barbecue sauce is garnering national attention.
Montgomery Inn barbecue sauce.
Montgomery Inn barbecue sauce.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Keith Pandolfi
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The editors of Bon Appetit magazine have named Montgomery Inn’s barbecue sauce among the five best in the nation, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Bon Appetit editor Urmila Ramakrishnan learned about the sauce from her partner, who grew up in Cincinnati, and it seems she took a liking to it.

“This barbecue sauce strikes the perfect balance of sweet and smoky, with molasses and tamarind bolstering a thick tomato base,” she wrote.

Other top-five winners include Stubb’s Original Barbecue Sauce, 12 Bones Blueberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Lilie Q’s sauce and Bachan’s Japanese BBQ Sauce.

While Montgomery Inn has received national accolades before, co-owner Dean Gregory said this one was special.

“That was one of the greatest honors we have had, coming from that magazine,” he told me. “We had no idea it was coming, but it was a wonderful surprise.”

Ramakrishnan also provided a few serving suggestions for her favorite sauce.

“You’ll want to slick it all over ribs at your next cookout, drizzle it over some veggies or a baked potato, and dip chicken fingers into it. It also is free of high-fructose corn syrup – a rarity with most BBQ sauces – if that’s important to you.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Classmate reacts to news that Clermont County man is accused of killing young sons
All three boys were killed Thursday by their father in New Richmond, according to Clermont...
$200K raised for family of brothers killed in Clermont County triple murder
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement, according to the Norwood...
Woman arrested for child enticement by Norwood police
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says

Latest News

The Jockey Club lists 75 thoroughbred racing venues in the U.S., and two of those - Belterra...
FOX19 NOW Investigates - Horse racing deaths: What’s happening and what’s being done to stop it?
Horse racing deaths- What is happening and what is being done to stop it? Part 2
At 66 years old, Gail Rodgers became a lifeguard to help keep the pool open.
Grandma becomes lifeguard to keep pool open
Taylor Swift's tour brings her to Cincinnati on June 30 and July 1.
Foster kids get Taylor Swift tickets with help from Hamilton County program