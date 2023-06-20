Montgomery Inn’s barbecue sauce named among top 5 in the country

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The editors of Bon Appetit magazine have named Montgomery Inn’s barbecue sauce among the five best in the nation, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Bon Appetit editor Urmila Ramakrishnan learned about the sauce from her partner, who grew up in Cincinnati, and it seems she took a liking to it.

“This barbecue sauce strikes the perfect balance of sweet and smoky, with molasses and tamarind bolstering a thick tomato base,” she wrote.

Other top-five winners include Stubb’s Original Barbecue Sauce, 12 Bones Blueberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Lilie Q’s sauce and Bachan’s Japanese BBQ Sauce.

While Montgomery Inn has received national accolades before, co-owner Dean Gregory said this one was special.

“That was one of the greatest honors we have had, coming from that magazine,” he told me. “We had no idea it was coming, but it was a wonderful surprise.”

Ramakrishnan also provided a few serving suggestions for her favorite sauce.

“You’ll want to slick it all over ribs at your next cookout, drizzle it over some veggies or a baked potato, and dip chicken fingers into it. It also is free of high-fructose corn syrup – a rarity with most BBQ sauces – if that’s important to you.”

