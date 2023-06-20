Officer was ‘justified’ in fatal shooting, Ham. Co. Prosecutor says

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday that the officer involved in a fatal shooting that occurred back in May will not face any charges.

On May 22, Reading police were dispatched to Fifth-Third Bank on W. Benson Street for a report of a robbery in progress with multiple people inside.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, the suspect pointed a revolver at the teller and ordered him to open the safe.

After the suspect fled the scene, Reading police obtained a description of the man and his license plate, Powers said.

Police later confirmed the suspect was 32-year-old Michael Craddock.

Michael Craddock, 32, was shot and killed during a police standoff after he pointed a firearm at an officer, prosecutors say. (Hamilton County Prosecutors Office)

According to FOX19′s previous coverage, Craddock was found at a Reading home on Third Street.

Officers requested assistance from several agencies, including the Amberley Village Police Department, Powers said.

Prosecutors say law enforcement surrounded the home and commanded Craddock to come out with nothing in his hands.

As he exited the home, the 32-year-old began screaming profanities toward police and pointed a firearm at the officer giving commands, Powers said.

At that moment, an Amberley Village officer saw this as a threat and fired one shot toward Craddock, hitting him in the torso, the prosecutor’s office said.

Craddock retreated inside, and Hamilton County SWAT was dispatched to the scene.

Powers says SWAT later gained entry into the home where they found Craddock dead.

Police found several pieces of evidence in the home, including a Taurus .38 revolver, the jacket the suspect was wearing during the robbery and over $100,000 cash, Powers added.

In addition, Craddock had arrest warrants from two days prior where he stole items from the Kroger on Hunt Road and then rammed his vehicle into the grocery store’s doors as he fled the scene, the prosecutor’s office said.

“The witnesses’ cooperation aided the officers’ swift response in tracking down a dangerous, out-of-control criminal. I am grateful no innocent civilians or police officers were harmed during this intense investigation and brief standoff,” Powers said in a press release.

“Clearly, the officer’s training, professionalism, and courage deserve high commendation. The Amberley Officer astutely recognized and promptly addressed the threat, making this a shining example of effective use of force. Knowing the suspect was armed, this officer put himself in harm’s way to protect citizens and fellow officers.”

