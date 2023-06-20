Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Reading Road briefly closes as crews respond to fire reported at Sharonville business

Reading Road was briefly shut down at Hageman Street in Sharonville due to a fire response...
Reading Road was briefly shut down at Hageman Street in Sharonville due to a fire response early Tuesday.(WBNG)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Reading Road was briefly shut down at Hageman Street in Sharonville due to a fire response early Tuesday.

The road reopened just before 6 a.m.

They also had Norfolk Southern trains temporarily halted in the area for about a half hour.

A 911 caller reported fire on an electrical panel as well as several small explosions in the 11000 block of Reading Road just before 5:30 a.m.

First responders had power shut off to the entire building.

The fire was reported out shortly after.

No immediate injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
All three boys were killed Thursday by their father in New Richmond, according to Clermont...
Nearly $183K raised for family of brothers killed in Clermont County triple murder
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Classmate reacts to news that Clermont County man is accused of killing young sons
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement, according to the Norwood...
Woman arrested for child enticement by Norwood police

Latest News

Fire tore through a Symmes Township home overnight, causing visible heavy damage.
Fire tears through Symmes Township home
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Springdale couple picks up 100+ nails along road plagued by flat tires
Springdale couple picks up 100+ nails along road plagued by flat tires
Man pleads in Covington pedestrian crash that victims survived ‘by the grace of God’
Man pleads in Covington pedestrian crash that victims survived ‘by the grace of God’