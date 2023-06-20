Reading Road briefly closes as crews respond to fire reported at Sharonville business

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Reading Road was briefly shut down at Hageman Street in Sharonville due to a fire response early Tuesday.

The road reopened just before 6 a.m.

They also had Norfolk Southern trains temporarily halted in the area for about a half hour.

A 911 caller reported fire on an electrical panel as well as several small explosions in the 11000 block of Reading Road just before 5:30 a.m.

First responders had power shut off to the entire building.

The fire was reported out shortly after.

No immediate injuries were reported.

