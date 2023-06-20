Reading Road closed in Sharonville as crews respond to report of fire, possible explosions

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Reading Road is shut down at Hageman Street in Sharonville while crews respond to a report of an electrical fire and several possible explosions at a business.

A 911 caller reported the incident in the 11000 block of Reading Road just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

First responders shut off power to the entire building shortly after they arrived.

They also asked dispatchers to halt Norfolk Southern train traffic in the area until further notice.

