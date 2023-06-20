Contests
Springdale couple picks up 100+ nails along road plagued by flat tires

Neighbors say it’s been a problem going back three years.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Springdale couple says they found more than 100 nails scattered along East Crescentville Road, substantiating community concerns that a rash of flat tires is intentional.

Neighbors along the road are frustrated and tired of repairing or replacing their tires.

“It’s costing a lot of people a lot of money,” said Tony Mounce.

Mounce says a few days ago, he saw a person, possibly a juvenile, tossing nails onto the road.

“I just fixed a tire that morning and seen a kid, walked to the street, and went out and the road was covered with these nails again, and it keeps going on,” he said.

Mounce says he and his wife picked up 120 nails.

Mounce calls them “carpet nails” or “flooring nails.” He says the ones they found days ago weren’t rusted at all and looked completely new. Neighbors say they’ve been finding them in their tires for three years.

A neighbor along East Crescentville Road says she’s found seven nails in her tire. Mounce says he’s had to repair or replace eight tires on his cars.

“You got to catch them in the act to do it, to get them to stop, but please do,” Mounce said. “Stop.”

