Stop record-high property tax hikes, local leaders urge state lawmakers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Property owners in Butler and Clermont and about a dozen other Ohio counties face unprecedented property tax increases next year if the Ohio Department of Taxation gets its way.

Several elected officials from those counties and others are in Columbus Tuesday urging state lawmakers to stop that from happening.

They are testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee, urging lawmakers to pass House Bill 187, also known as the “Ohio Homeowners Relief Act.”

If it becomes law, House Bill 187 will require:

Ohio’s tax commissioner to weigh the past three years of a county’s property values in order to determine property tax, not just one as is the current plan

That this applies to the 2023 tax season and years going forward.

Butler County’s property taxes will shoot up by 42%, the tax board will recommend as part of a state-mandated property reappraisal, county records show. Clermont’s will be even higher at 43%.

“That’s an astronomical increase for property valuations and is clearly not sustainable for our residents,” Butler County Commissioner Don Dixon said.

“It’s going to really impact people on fixed incomes, our seniors, and people who are just barely making it. If they are on the borderline, this could very well put a lot of them into foreclosure.”

This literally drove Dixon and Sheriff Richard Jones to Columbus to testify.

They are joined by Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix, Clermont County Auditor Linda Fraley, Middletown City Councilwoman Monica Nenni, Middletown Realtor Rachel Lewitt, Summit County Councilwoman Bethany McKenney, Preble County Deputy Auditor Sean Maggard.

If House Bill 187 passes, Butler County leaders estimate it would reduce their tax rate to about 24% instead of 42%.

This is coming up now because county auditors are required by law to conduct a full reappraisal of real property every six years and then update values (reappraisal) in the third year.

Butler and Clermont counties are in the batch of 18 counties whose property values are being reviewed this year. Another batch of counties will be reviewed next year and so on.

Landowners of property zoned agricultural are projected in Butler County alone to be hit with a whopping 110% rise.

Former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, who was forced to step down late last year due to a felony public corruption-related conviction, started sounding the alarm over how property taxes were being calculated years ago.

During the last state-mandated reappraisal, in 2020, all 165,000 Butler County parcels were reassessed and the state ordered an average 20% increase.

Reynolds called that process flawed and eventually suggested the very solution that is now being proposed.

Reynolds also filed what turned out to be an ill-fated appeal over the 2020 property tax hikes for some communities in Butler County including West Chester and Fairfield Townships.

He lost the appeal. Residents still had to pay the increased property taxes and some had back taxes even on property they did not own at the time but had since purchased.

House Bill 187 is sponsored by two lawmakers from Butler and Clermont counties: State Reps. Thomas Hall (R- Madison Township) and Adam Bird (R-New Richmond).

“This legislation will provide peace of mind to those who have concerns about paying for basic necessities, such as groceries, as a result of property tax increases,” Hall said in a recent news release.

Bird said: “The General Assembly needs to act quickly with this legislation in order to protect homeowners around the state.”

Last month, a state senator from Butler County, Republican George Lang, introduced a budget amendment identical to House Bill 187.

Lang said Tuesday he expects lawmakers to vote on it next week, just before lawmakers begin their annual summer break.

Because testimony for it already will be held in the House Ways and Means Committee, it will then become law if Gov. DeWine approves.

“I can’t imagine any way that this will be pulled,” he said in a phone interview as he drove to Columbus. “It affects the majority of taxpayers. It is deadly for taxpayers. I am going to stand with the taxpayers and not with the taxing authorities. Bureaucrats who are accountable to no one have too much authority and the buck has to fall with legislators. We are accountable to taxpayers.”

Gov. DeWine appointed Patricia Harris as Tax Commissioner at the Ohio Department of Taxation in January 2023.

FOX19 NOW sent a copy of Lang’s proposal to the Ohio Department of Taxation on May 17 and requested comment.

We also asked a spokesman for Gov. DeWine for comment, who did not respond.

Gary Gudmundson, spokesman at the Ohio Department of Taxation, said they needed to review it before providing feedback to the senator.

“The Department stands ready to collaborate on any legislative proposal(s) that would direct the Tax Commissioner to deviate from the long-standing statutory methodology of valuing real property,” Gudmundson wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW on May 17.

Lang said Tuesday he never heard from the Ohio Department of Taxation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.