Tri-State mother charged with child endangerment, court docs say

Monique Engram, 30, was arrested on two counts of child endangerment, court documents say.
Monique Engram, 30, was arrested on two counts of child endangerment, court documents say.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Lockland woman was arrested Monday after first responders found two young children in her home unsupervised, according to an arrest report.

Monique Engram, 30, allegedly left her two children, ages 1 and 2 years old, alone in her apartment while she drove to a home in District 3 to harm the children’s father, court documents say.

When Engram returned to her home on Hillside Avenue, she did not have a key to her apartment and had to call the fire department to force entry, Lockland police said.

Once first responders gained entry into the home, the Lockland Fire Department found the two children asleep on the couch and notified Child Protective Services, an affidavit states.

Engram was arrested on two counts of child endangerment.

Her arraignment will be Tuesday morning.

