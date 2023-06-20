Contests
Warren County man stalked woman, threatened to rape underage girls, prosecutor says

The 20-year-old was convicted of public indecency in a separate case just three months earlier.
At one point, he whistled at the woman and girls while they were in their backyard “to draw attention to him masturbating," the prosecutor said.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man faces charges of stalking and public indecency after authorities say he masturbated in full view of underage girls.

Jeremy Spencer Norris, 20, allegedly threatened to rape, sodomize and commit violence against a woman, a girl and the girl’s underage friends.

The woman and girl both live in Norris’ Warren County neighborhood, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Fornshell says at one point Norris whistled at the woman and girls while they were in their backyard “to draw attention to him masturbating.”

Norris also allegedly contacted one of the victims “numerous” times by emailing her work email and leaving “sexually aggressive” voicemails.

A Warren County grand jury indicted Norris on Tuesday. He is currently at the Warren County Jail prior to his arraignment Wednesday.

Norris was charged with two counts of public indecency in an unrelated case involving different victims in September 2022. He was accused of touching himself inappropriately in his car in South Lebanon where others could see.

He pleaded no contest to one of the counts, a fifth-degree felony, on March 8 and received a sentence of probation. Court records show three probation violations between May 22 and June 13.

