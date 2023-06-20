Contests
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs

The child’s family says their security camera caught the incident on video.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Mike Schell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Norwood woman accused of trying to lure a 4-year-old child away from his home says she posed as a child protective services investigator “in an attempt to scare the parent,” court records show.

“I had been drinking since I woke up that morning. I walked to Kroger to get more beer on the walk home I saw a young child that I felt wasn’t being supervised so in an attempt to scare the parent I pretended to be from CPS,” reads an affidavit signed by Lisa Nacrelli and filed Monday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday on a child enticement charge and held overnight at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

She is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. before a county judge.

Norwood police say she tried to lure the boy away from his home on Saturday.

The child’s family says the whole thing was caught on their security camera.

“[She] touched him uncomfortably enough to where he put his hands up,” his father told FOX19 NOW. “We’ve taught him stranger danger, and he put his hands up and said, ‘I have to go talk to my mom.’”

The boy’s mother came outside, and the suspect - later identified by police as Nacrelli - claimed she was with child protective services to do an inspection.

The father said he thinks the woman had a counterfeit CPS badge.

He said they allowed her to inspect their home and then she left.

