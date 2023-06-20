Woman cutting grass grabbed, forced into garage during rape attempt: Prosecutor

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A man is facing several charges after a prosecutor says he grabbed a woman as she cut grass and forced her into a garage in an attempt to rape her.

Around 7:30 p.m. on June 16, Sergio Marroquin Crisostomo, 27, walked slowly up to the woman who was mowing the grass outside her garage, Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens explained.

The woman told police Crisostomo was saying something to her as he pointed toward her garage, Deddens said.

The victim told him no, but the 27-year-old grabbed her and pulled her into the garage as she screamed and pleaded for him to stop, according to the Dearborn County prosecutor.

A struggle ensued inside the garage.

Crisostomo threatened the woman with a knife and used it to cut her pants, Deddens said.

He then pulled his pants down in an attempt to rape the victim, according to court records referenced by Deddens.

While the victim pleaded with Crisostomo to go to the backyard, the prosecutor says he let the victim up, which is when she was able to push him off.

The woman managed to get inside her vehicle and lock the doors.

Crisostomo walked around the car and then out the front door of the garage, Deddens explained.

After waiting several minutes, still unsure where the man might be, the woman took off her socks and shoes so she could run faster to her neighbor’s house for help, the prosecutor said.

A neighbor gave the victim a blanket because her clothes were not on her.

Lawrenceburg officers responded to the scene and talked with the neighbor who gave them a description of the suspect the victim said she saw days earlier on George Street.

Police found a family member Crisostomo’s which allowed them to ping his phone, Deddens said.

The 27-year-old was found near Hollywood Casino and US 50 and taken into custody, the prosecutor explained.

According to Deddnes, Crisostomo is charged with the following:

Attempted rape with a deadly weapon

Criminal confinement with a deadly weapon

Battery with a deadly weapon

Strangulation

This is a frightening case of an alleged victim mowing grass outside her garage in Lawrenceburg and a stranger, allegedly grabbing her, using a knife to cut off her pants as he is attempting to rape her. All of this occurred in daylight, in Lawrenceburg. He is facing the highest level of felony for his alleged actions.

