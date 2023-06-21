Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

3 pedestrians injured in apparent hit-and-run collision outside Chicago White Sox stadium

An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically,...
An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, where the Chicago White Sox were preparing to play the Texas Rangers.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that it transported three adults to hospitals, including one “very critical with trauma.”

The other two patients were in serious but stable condition, the tweet said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the three people were headed to the ball game.

The collision occurred around 6:20 p.m., WMAQ-TV reported. The game had a 7:10 p.m. start time.

The driver was taken into custody on the nearby Dan Ryan Expressway and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the WMAQ-TV report said. Charges were pending, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Classmate reacts to news that Clermont County man is accused of killing young sons
All three boys were killed Thursday by their father in New Richmond, according to Clermont...
$200K raised for family of brothers killed in Clermont County triple murder
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement, according to the Norwood...
Woman arrested for child enticement by Norwood police
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl hits a three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the...
That’s 10! Reds keep torrid winning streak alive, take series against Colorado
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election
A West Virginia utility worker has died while working to restore power in East Texas, officials...
Utility lineman dies while helping restore power to Texas residents following storms
From serving time to serving meals, 8 Hawaii inmates receive culinary certificates
Serving time to serving meals: Inmates attend classes in prison, receive culinary certificates