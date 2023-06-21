Cincinnati Children’s named top kids’ hospital by U.S. News & World Report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center is the top children’s hospital in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals 2023-24 rankings.

Cincinnati ranks No. 1 followed by Boston’s Children’s Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital.

Children’s was ranked No. 3 on the list last year.

Hospital officials announced the achievement early Wednesday and are holding a 9 a.m. news conference.

Hospitals were ranked based on key clinical data that includes measures such as patient outcomes, diversity training and patient safety, Children’s Hospital said in a news release.

The goal of these rankings is to identify hospitals that provide the highest quality care for children with the most serious or complicated medical conditions.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized as the best pediatric hospital in the nation,” says Steve Davis, MD, MMM, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s.

“This distinction only confirms what we have always known—that we have outstanding, talented team members who are unmatched in their dedication to ensuring that all children have access to exceptional care. Our people are—and have always been—innovators, teachers, collaborators and compassionate caregivers, and they lead the way in helping kids achieve their full potential.”

The Best Children’s Hospitals list also includes national rankings across 10 pediatric specialties.

Cincinnati Children’s is named in the top 10 of each of these specialty areas, including being ranked #1 in four areas: cancer care, diabetes & endocrinology, neonatology, and urology.

Neonatology: No. 1.

Pediatric cancer: No. 1.

Pediatric urology: No. 1.

Pediatric diabetes and endocrinology: No. 1.

Pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery: No. 2

Pediatric pulmonary and lung surgery: No. 2.

Pediatric nephrology: No. 3.

Pediatric orthopedics: No. 3.

Pediatric neurology and neurosurgery: No. 4.

Pediatric cardiology and heart surgery: No. 7.

The City of Cincinnati is celebrating together with Cincinnati Children’s, with area landmarks, including the Duke Energy Convention Center, displaying Cincinnati Children’s brand colors for the nextw week Wednesday through June 28.

Children’s says it has been at the forefront of discovering new treatments that allow us to better care for patients.

Some of these recent advancements they cite include:

Radiation is a key tool to cure cancer, and Cincinnati Children’s is pioneering the reinvention of its potential. Their Proton Therapy Center delivers the most cutting-edge form of radiation treatment available, and its cancer team conducted the world’s first clinical trial of FLASH proton therapy. FLASH radiation is delivered in a fraction of a second and is being evaluated for its potential to decrease side effects and increase cures.

Research led by the division of Endocrinology has made strides to enhance care for children with diabetes, working to close the health inequity gap through targeted intervention for patients with Type 1 diabetes and exploring the impact of Type 2 diabetes on developing brains. The division has also led efforts to reduce the risk of developing diabetes following total pancreatectomy with islet autotransplantation (TPIAT), a pain management procedure for children with acute and chronic pancreatitis, which only a few institutions in the U.S. are capable of performing.

Cincinnati Children’s has the only level IV NICU in Greater Cincinnati and provides world-class neonatology care to infants at all level III NICUs in the area. Their care is informed by its commitment to original research, such as discovering the ‘ Super’ antibody to open doors for new vaccines and how the ‘Eat, Sleep, Console’ approach significantly reduces ICU stays for opioid-exposed newborns. Additionally, treatment innovations from the Fetal Care Center are showing prenatal intervention can be effective and worthwhile for conditions such as fetal renal failure.

Cincinnati Children’s Pediatric Urology division is home to the world’s first multidisciplinary center dedicated to optimizing the health and quality of life for children born with Posterior Urethral Valves (PUV). Leveraging a comprehensive team across several specialties, each patient is proactively followed to optimize overall health, decrease risk of ongoing kidney injury, and promote mental wellness. A number of clinical and biomarker research projects are underway through the clinic to further provide world-class care to these patients.

