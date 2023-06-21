Coming to The Banks: Nation Restaurant and Bar with a side of Cincinnati Reds sportsbook

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The Cincinnati Reds and its sports betting partner BetMGM are moving its sportsbook across the street from Great American Ball Park into a vacant space at The Banks – but it will be a lot more than walk-up betting kiosks.

They’ve partnered with Nation Restaurant and Bar, which will open its fourth location in the space that was Galla Park Gastro Pub before the nightclub closed in February.

The new official name is long: BetMGM Sportsbook featuring Nation Kitchen and Bar at The Banks. Reds officials expect it will go by the simpler, BetMGM Sportsbook at The Banks.

The former Galla Park Gastro Pub set to become the Cincinnati Reds new sportsbook, BetMGM Sportsbook, featuring Nation Kitchen and Bar at The Banks. Albert Cesare/The Enquirer. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

“There is a big commitment among civic and business leaders to bring vibrancy into Downtown,” said Karen Forgus, senior vice president of business operations at Cincinnati Reds. “This was not just what would be good for us, but what will be good for the city.”

The plan is to have the restaurant up and running by late fall, but the sportsbook could open sooner, maybe in time for the Cincinnati Bengals season opener.

Where sports bets are placed in Ohio

Sports betting in Ohio was legalized Jan. 1. Most bets are placed online. Total statewide betting in April, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, shows almost $64 million in bets were placed statewide. Of that, a little less than $1.5 million in bets were placed at retail outlets. Cincinnati Reds-BetMGM fared the worst of any of the outlets in April, the data showed.

The Reds sportsbook operates out of Great American Ball Park’s Machine Room, though it is only accessible from the outside of the ballpark due to Major League Baseball restrictions.

“We are thrilled to expand BetMGM’s offering in Ohio,” Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer of BetMGM said in a release. “The Reds and Nation Kitchen & Bar are great partners and together we’re building a premier entertainment venue that we can’t wait to see filled with fans.”

Aaron Eisel, vice president of ticketing and business development for the Cincinnati Reds, said the Machine Room was always a temporary plan. When Galla Park closed, he zeroed in on it as the perfect location.

He knows one of Nation’s partners and in April the plan was hatched.

“From the consumer standpoint, BetMGM and Nation, this is a win, win, win,” Eisel said. “It brings a new experience to The Banks.”

‘We’re all lifelong Cincinnati Reds fans’

Andrew Salzbrun, Nation Kitchen and Bar partner said it was an offer he and his partners couldn’t refuse, even though they were fresh off opening Nation’s Milford location last November. The first Nation opened in Pendleton, followed by the second in Westwood.

“This was not on our shortlist,” Salzbrun said. “But it was super interesting to us. We’re all lifelong Cincinnati Reds fans and huge sports fans.”

The space is located at one of Cincinnati’s largest entertainment districts, which is situated between Great American Ball Park and Paycor Stadium, home to the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s also along the Ohio River and Smale Riverfront Park, which draws families even on non-game days.

“They wanted to make sure the food quality was there, and it wasn’t just a hotdog stand or burger place,” Salzburn said. “They really wanted to drive a guest experience that’s above and beyond.”

There will be a new bar and all new furniture. As required by law, the new space will have a 21-and-over section, where betting takes place. There will also be a private VIP room.

The first Nation Kitchen and Bar at Broadway Square in Pendleton. Enquirer File/Cara Owsley. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

Other local retail sportsbooks

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, 1000 Broadway, Cincinnati, OH 45202

FC Cincinnati SuperBook Ohio at Taft’s Ale House, 1429 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Miami Valley Gaming and Racing, 6000 State Route 63, Lebanon, OH 45036

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.