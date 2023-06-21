Detroit vehicular homicide suspect arrested in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect wanted for vehicular homicide in Detroit was arrested in Springboro on June 11.

Springboro police say officers found a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 900 block of West Central Avenue and determined it was being sought in connection with a vehicular homicide case in Detroit.

Officers investigated and detained Marcus Rooker for Detroit Metro Police, according to Springboro police.

Detroit officers responded to Springboro, where they arrested Rooker, police explained.

