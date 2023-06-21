Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Detroit vehicular homicide suspect arrested in Springboro

A suspect wanted for vehicular homicide in Detroit was arrested in Springboro on June 11.
A suspect wanted for vehicular homicide in Detroit was arrested in Springboro on June 11.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect wanted for vehicular homicide in Detroit was arrested in Springboro on June 11.

Springboro police say officers found a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 900 block of West Central Avenue and determined it was being sought in connection with a vehicular homicide case in Detroit.

Officers investigated and detained Marcus Rooker for Detroit Metro Police, according to Springboro police.

Detroit officers responded to Springboro, where they arrested Rooker, police explained.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Classmate reacts to news that Clermont County man is accused of killing young sons
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Attention all Taylor Swift fans! More tickets available
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement, according to the Norwood...
Woman arrested for child enticement by Norwood police

Latest News

Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center is the top children’s hospital in the nation, according to...
Cincinnati Children’s named top kids’ hospital by U.S. News & World Report
Kellogg Avenue is shut down in Anderson Township at I-275 due to a fluid spill Wednesday morning.
Fluid spill closes Kellogg Ave, I-275 ramp
Dry Wednesday Afternoon
At least one person is dead following a stabbing on Bryson Street and Kenwood Avenue, according...
1 dead after stabbing near Kellogg Avenue