Driver arrested on OVI charge in stolen forklift: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is under arrest on charges he drove a stolen forklift while under the influence.

Steven Morris of Evanston is held on charges of OVI, theft and unsafe vehicle at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He will make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Springfield Township police arrested him around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday on Vine Street at Compton Road, a copy of his ticket shows.

They wrote in the criminal complaint for his felony theft charge that he stole a Mitsubishi forklift from Sunbelt Rentals (Oswald Company Inc.).

He was charged “based on statements made by defendant and defendant being in possession of property that he does not own,” the court document states.

