Dry Wednesday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After some sprinkles this morning, the rest of the day looks to be fairly dry with decreasing cloud cover. Winds are also picking up as we move through today, but shouldn’t be faster then 15 mph. Those winds also bringing some cooler air into the area keeping the high in the lower 80s.

Temperatures drop into the upper 70s tomorrow and humidity picks up again under partly cloudy skies. Lows stick in the low 60s and some spotty chances for showers are possible late Thursday evening and Friday morning, but will clear out of the Tri-State before the afternoon, leaving partly cloudy skies behind.

The weekend starts with dry conditions and we see an uptick in temperatures as well, with highs in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday sees some light clouds and cloud cover continues to increase moving into Sunday with a higher chance for some scattered showers and potentially some isolated thunderstorms to end the weekend.

Humid conditions continue in the beginning of next week with a slight dip of temperatures moving back into the mid to low 80s. Chances for some more isolated pop-up thunderstorms on Monday, likely in the afternoon hours, with Tuesday seeing shower chances through the entire day. Lows in the mid 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.