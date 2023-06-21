Contests
First responders rescue dog believed to be used as ‘bait’

By Simone Jameson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Special efforts are underway to find a new home for a dog that first responders believe was used as bait after a family found the dog beaten and bloody in the woods on Saturday.

Several fire crews have since come together to help the dog get on the road to recovery after she was left to die.

“Saturday, Reading had a golf outing, and basically, when we were golfing, we saw this dog on the wood line, about twenty feet inside that wood line, just sitting there,” Sycamore Township Firefighter Brandon Manor said.

Manor says he and other first responders immediately jumped into action to help the battered Pitbull named Grace who was found struggling in the woods at Glenview Golf Course.

“Her neck was rubbed raw from what the vet said looked like a rope. She had a front-right broken paw that had healed on its own, so she kind of walked with a limp,” he said. “From how her belly looked you could tell she had multiple litters of dogs. Punctured wounds all over the body.”

Officials believe Grace suffered as a “bait dog” due to the life-threatening injuries she had.

“Her right ear had what looked to be a pretty fresh wound. Then her left ear had a pretty large hematoma,” Manor added.

The firefighter says he and his wife took the lead in getting Grace the help she needed, and that several first responders pooled $800 together to cover the dog’s medical expenses.

This included getting blood work done, getting antibiotics, painkillers and some anti-anxiety medication to make her emotionally stable.

“This is what we do for a living. We take care of people for a living too, so it’s kind of our natural instinct to help out something that we see suffering, or to be there,” Manor explained.

Manor’s family took Grace to Animal Friends Humane Society to help her get the treatment she needed and to find her a permanent, loving home.

“The dog has no voice to speak for itself. It can’t fend for itself right now. To have someone be able to go out and help it would be the best thing,” he said. “It’s a second chance at life. Somebody out there, I know it, will be able to provide that.”

Grace is now considered stable and continues to improve at Animal Friends Humane Society.

