Fluid spill closes Kellogg Ave, I-275 ramp

Hazmat crews investigating spill on Kellogg Avenue and East I-275
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Jordan Vilines
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Kellogg Avenue is closed at Interstate 275 and at Five Mile Road in Anderson Township due to a fluid spill, according to Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

Hydraulic fluid spilled at the off-ramp from I-275 and then a crash was reported just down Kellogg Avenue by a gas station around 7 a.m. Wednesday, deputies on the scene tell FOX19 NOW.

A crew from the Ohio Department of Transportation arrive shortly before 9:30 a.m., dispatchers say.

Workers are putting sand down on the road to soak up the fluid.

The road should reopen by 10:30 a.m.

