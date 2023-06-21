Fluid spill closes Kellogg Ave, I-275 ramp
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Kellogg Avenue is closed at Interstate 275 and at Five Mile Road in Anderson Township due to a fluid spill, according to Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.
Hydraulic fluid spilled at the off-ramp from I-275 and then a crash was reported just down Kellogg Avenue by a gas station around 7 a.m. Wednesday, deputies on the scene tell FOX19 NOW.
A crew from the Ohio Department of Transportation arrive shortly before 9:30 a.m., dispatchers say.
Workers are putting sand down on the road to soak up the fluid.
The road should reopen by 10:30 a.m.
