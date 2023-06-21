Fluid spill closes Kellogg Ave, I-275 ramp

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Kellogg Avenue is closed at Interstate 275 and at Five Mile Road in Anderson Township due to a fluid spill, according to Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

Hydraulic fluid spilled at the off-ramp from I-275 and then a crash was reported just down Kellogg Avenue by a gas station around 7 a.m. Wednesday, deputies on the scene tell FOX19 NOW.

A crew from the Ohio Department of Transportation arrive shortly before 9:30 a.m., dispatchers say.

Workers are putting sand down on the road to soak up the fluid.

The road should reopen by 10:30 a.m.

ODOT cleaning up hydraulic fluid spilled where Kellogg Ave meets 275W off ramp. Kellogg expected to reopen in both directions within the hour ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/FLrh31toCP — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) June 21, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.