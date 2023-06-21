Former professional wrestler arrested on domestic violence charges in Northern Kentucky

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An employee of All Elite Wrestling has been fired following his recent arrest in Boone County on charges of domestic violence.

Benjamin Whitmer wrestled in Ring of Honor and served as creative advisor for All Elite Wrestling prior to his arrest on June 4. He faces charges of burglary and strangulation.

AEW released a statement Monday that reads in part: “B.J. Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. "

The alleged victim, who spoke to FOX19 on the condition of anonymity, says she dated Whitmer and that he assaulted her after their break-up.

“I was literally fighting for my life,” she said. “I came into my house, and he was standing at the top of my steps waiting for me.”\

The woman says Whitmer attacked her, strangled her and held her down in her home. The police incident report says “Mr. Whitmer grabbed her by the throat and threw her down on the couch, where he began strangling her.”

“And he squeezed tighter and said, ‘I’m going to f****** kill you. Do you hear me? I’m going to kill you!’” She recalled. “And once we got to the point of where we stopped moving, and then he continued choking me, I absolutely knew.”

The woman says she was able to escape.

“Instead of coughing, I lied and said, ‘I already called the cops,’ and the second I said that, he let go,” she said.

The incident report notes officers could see visible red marks and bruising on her neck afterward.

The woman says she’s added security cameras to her home and that Boone County sheriff’s deputies have been randomly patrolling her home. She says she still doesn’t feel safe.

Whitmer was released eight days after his arrest on a $25,000 cash bond, the woman says.

“None of this is ok,” she said. “And no female, no child, should ever have to go through what I went through.”

