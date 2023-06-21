Contests
Hamilton animal shelter offering Taylor Swift adoption special

The Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton is just the latest organization to get in on the Swift excitement.
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton animal shelter is hosting a special Taylor Swift-themed adoption event ahead of her Cincinnati concerts.

Sarah Lewandowski, the community outreach coordinator at the shelter, says from June 22-29, there’s going to be a Swift-themed special.

All cats can be adopted for $13, a nod to the singer’s often talked-about lucky number, and dogs weighing more than 33 pounds can be taken home for $33.

“We are hoping you will come out and you will have the love story of the summer and find somebody that you want to take home,” said Lewandowski.

If it sounds like a stretch, Animal Friends isn’t the first to offer an adoption special in honor of Taylor.

Similar events have been held during the singer’s tour stops in Houston, Tampa and Chicago.

