Highland Heights becomes third NKY city to pass ‘Smoke-free Air’ ordinance

By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - The Highland Heights City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that will ban smoking in certain areas.

According to the council’s “Smoke-free Air” ordinance, people will be prohibited from smoking in enclosed public spaces, anywhere owned by the city, residential public buildings and enclosed places of work.

Enclosed spaces include bars, hospitals, long-term care facilities, restaurants, hotel rooms, businesses, and more.

Long-term living buildings, such as apartments, nursing homes and hotels, may designate a portion of an outdoor common area for smoking, however, it cannot be more than 25% of the outdoor space.

As for smoking outside at restaurants, bars and other businesses, the ordinance allows owners to determine whether their business will be smoke-free or not.

If smoking is permitted by the owner, then a patio, yard or sidewalk that is adjacent to the business should be the designated smoking area as long as the smoke does not enter the building and are a reasonable distance from outdoor seating and the entrance to the building.

In addition, other outdoor spaces will prohibit smoking as well, such as playgrounds, public transportation platforms, recreational fields, shelters, and garages owned by the city.

If someone violates the new ordinance, then they will be guilty of an infraction and fined no more than $50.

Business owners and managers who do not properly enforce the law will be found guilty of an infraction and be given a warning for their first violation. If they violate the ordinance a second time within the same year, they will have to pay $100. Each fine after that will be $250 if they are found guilty within one year.

The ban includes all tobacco products, e-cigarettes and vapes.

Highland Heights is now the third Northern Kentucky city to pass an ordinance like this, following Dayton and Bellevue.

The ordinance is expected to go into effect on Sept. 18.

