Ice cream worth $75K found melting, abandoned behind Union Terminal

Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating who abandoned a semi truckload of melting ice...
Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating who abandoned a semi truckload of melting ice cream valued at $75,000 behind Union Terminal.(Baskin-Robbins)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating who abandoned a semi truckload of melting ice cream valued at $75,000 behind Union Terminal.

Officers responded to the dead end of Kenner Street in the West End around 10 p.m. Tuesday, police say.

Police say the driver picked the load up in Indianapolis.

But instead of driving it to the intended destination in Oklahoma, the truck was abandoned behind Union Terminal, whose largest tenant is the Cincinnati Museum Center.

The Oklahoma-based trucking company owners responded to recover the truck, according to police.

