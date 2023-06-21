Ice cream worth $75K found melting, abandoned behind Union Terminal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating who abandoned a semi truckload of melting ice cream valued at $75,000 behind Union Terminal.

Officers responded to the dead end of Kenner Street in the West End around 10 p.m. Tuesday, police say.

Police say the driver picked the load up in Indianapolis.

But instead of driving it to the intended destination in Oklahoma, the truck was abandoned behind Union Terminal, whose largest tenant is the Cincinnati Museum Center.

The Oklahoma-based trucking company owners responded to recover the truck, according to police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.