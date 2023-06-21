Local Special Olympics athletes, West Chester police take part in torch run

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester police officers and local Special Olympics athletes teamed up to complete a leg of this year’s torch run for the Special Olympics.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.

West Chester police officers and local Special Olympics athletes teamed up to complete a leg of this year’s torch run for the Special Olympics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.