Man accused of setting dad’s girlfriend on fire indicted for aggravated murder

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has now been indicted for aggravated murder nearly two weeks after his father’s girlfriend died.

Robbi Robson, 23, now faces charges of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated arson and two counts of felonious assault, according to Butler County court records filed Wednesday.

The charges stem from May 11 when 50-year-old Brenda Scott was set on fire by Robinson, Fairfield Township Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said previously.

Officers were called to the home located in the 2600 block of Arroyo Ridge around 10:25 a.m. that day where they found Scott lying in her backyard, Sgt. McCroskey explained.

According to a neighbor who called 911, Scott jumped out of her second-story window and began yelling for help.

After further investigation, it was discovered that the victim was in her upstairs bedroom when Robinson came in, assaulted her, and then set her on fire, Fairfield Township police explained.

McCroskey later confirmed that Robinson is the son of the victim’s boyfriend, who also lived at the residence.

Scott was transported by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was pronounced dead nearly a month later, according to a tip confirmed by Fairfield Township police.

Robinson, who was found to be competent to stand trial, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 1:15 p.m. for an arraignment hearing.

