Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man accused of setting dad’s girlfriend on fire indicted for aggravated murder

Woman dies after being set on fire in Fairfield Township
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Video from previous coverage.

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has now been indicted for aggravated murder nearly two weeks after his father’s girlfriend died.

Robbi Robson, 23, now faces charges of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated arson and two counts of felonious assault, according to Butler County court records filed Wednesday.

The charges stem from May 11 when 50-year-old Brenda Scott was set on fire by Robinson, Fairfield Township Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said previously.

Officers were called to the home located in the 2600 block of Arroyo Ridge around 10:25 a.m. that day where they found Scott lying in her backyard, Sgt. McCroskey explained.

According to a neighbor who called 911, Scott jumped out of her second-story window and began yelling for help.

After further investigation, it was discovered that the victim was in her upstairs bedroom when Robinson came in, assaulted her, and then set her on fire, Fairfield Township police explained.

McCroskey later confirmed that Robinson is the son of the victim’s boyfriend, who also lived at the residence.

Scott was transported by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was pronounced dead nearly a month later, according to a tip confirmed by Fairfield Township police.

Robinson, who was found to be competent to stand trial, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 1:15 p.m. for an arraignment hearing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Classmate reacts to news that Clermont County man is accused of killing young sons
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Attention all Taylor Swift fans! More tickets available
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement, according to the Norwood...
Woman arrested for child enticement by Norwood police

Latest News

Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center is the top children’s hospital in the nation, according to...
Cincinnati Children’s named top kids’ hospital by U.S. News & World Report
A suspect wanted for vehicular homicide in Detroit was arrested in Springboro on June 11.
Detroit vehicular homicide suspect arrested in Springboro
Kellogg Avenue is shut down in Anderson Township at I-275 due to a fluid spill Wednesday morning.
Fluid spill closes Kellogg Ave, I-275 ramp
Dry Wednesday Afternoon