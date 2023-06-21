Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Middletown murder suspect apprehended by U.S. Marshals

Dustin Lykins, 27, is accused of shooting a woman on Feb. 11, according to Middletown Police...
Dustin Lykins, 27, is accused of shooting a woman on Feb. 11, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.(WXIX)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect in a February murder was taken into custody Wednesday by the United States Marshal Service.

Dustin Lykins, 27, is facing charges of murder and two counts of felonious assault, Butler County Jail records show.

Lykins is accused of shooting his girlfriend on Feb. 11, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

Police found the victim dead on the front balcony of a home on Flemming Avenue, the chief explained. The woman has not been identified.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals say Lykins was indicted for his girlfriend’s murder and the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office asked for help finding him.

After going to his last known address, officials said Lykins was found walking near the fire department in Madison Township.

Lykins was apprehended there, they said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Classmate reacts to news that Clermont County man is accused of killing young sons
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Attention all Taylor Swift fans! More tickets available
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement, according to the Norwood...
Woman arrested for child enticement by Norwood police

Latest News

The Cincinnati Connector streetcar at The Banks station downtown.
Cincinnati could add second streetcar loop connecting uptown neighborhoods
The City of Highland Heights just passed an ordinance on Tuesday to ban smoking in certain areas.
Highland Heights becomes third NKY city to pass ‘Smoke-free Air’ ordinance
Richard Shelby Adkins was arrested on June 11 after Middletown police say he shot Cierra Cain.
Woman shot in head in Middletown dies days later, police chief says
Robbi Robson, 23, now faces charges of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated arson and...
Man accused of setting dad’s girlfriend on fire indicted for aggravated murder