Middletown murder suspect apprehended by U.S. Marshals

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect in a February murder was taken into custody Wednesday by the United States Marshal Service.

Dustin Lykins, 27, is facing charges of murder and two counts of felonious assault, Butler County Jail records show.

Lykins is accused of shooting his girlfriend on Feb. 11, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

Police found the victim dead on the front balcony of a home on Flemming Avenue, the chief explained. The woman has not been identified.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals say Lykins was indicted for his girlfriend’s murder and the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office asked for help finding him.

After going to his last known address, officials said Lykins was found walking near the fire department in Madison Township.

Lykins was apprehended there, they said.

