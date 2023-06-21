New exhibit highlights 100 years of music in NKY

Contests
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A new exhibit in the Behringer-Crawford Museum is highlighting 100 years of music in Northern Kentucky.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has more on the new exhibit.

