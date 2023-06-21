1 person dead after stabbing near Kellogg Avenue
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Criminal Investigations Unit is currently at the scene of a deadly stabbing in the California neighborhood near Kellogg Avenue, police said.
According to Cincinnati District 2 police, the incident occurred Wednesday near Bryson Street and Kenwood Avenue.
At 10:30 a.m., Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said one person is dead.
He did not release further details as this is an ongoing investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.