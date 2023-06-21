Contests
1 person dead after stabbing near Kellogg Avenue

At least one person is dead following a stabbing on Bryson Street and Kenwood Avenue, according...
By Mary LeBus and Jordan Vilines
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Criminal Investigations Unit is currently at the scene of a deadly stabbing in the California neighborhood near Kellogg Avenue, police said.

According to Cincinnati District 2 police, the incident occurred Wednesday near Bryson Street and Kenwood Avenue.

At 10:30 a.m., Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said one person is dead.

He did not release further details as this is an ongoing investigation.

