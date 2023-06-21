Reds keep torrid 10-game winning streak alive: ‘It’s contagious’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s good vibes only in Cincinnati.

The red-hot division-leading Cincinnati Reds (39-35) beat the Colorado Rockies (29-47) by a score of 8-6 before a packed house Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

“We’ve had great crowds the last couple of nights,” Reds manager David Bell said postgame. “That means a lot to our team.”

The current 10-game streak equals the Reds 10-game winning streak from the 2012 season. The club has now won 10 straight games 11 times in its storied history.

The Reds’ longest winning streak of 14 games dates from 1899.

The club has won 11 consecutive games three times, most recently in 1957. It has two 12-game winning streaks and two 13-game winning streaks.

On Tuesday night, it was Reds center fielder T.J. Friedl’s turn to lead the offense. He finished with four hits including a second-inning home run.

Friedl said postgame the team had a meeting after getting swept by the Pirates in Pittsburgh in late April, when the Reds scored six runs in four games. Friedl explained everyone was pressing to be “that guy” and that it created a sense of added pressure in the clubhouse..

After that meeting, everything changed. The Reds have taken 11 of the 16 series since then, including four series sweeps.

“It’s the next man up mentality,” Friedl said. “We have a squad full of guys who are more than capable of producing. Each and every night it’s a different guy. No matter where the line is, no matter who’s up, no matter what, we always have someone who’s gonna produce.

“Once we got in that mindset and committed to that, it’s been full go since then. It’s like, you come up, you wanna do the job, you wanna get the job done, but if you don’t, it’s the next guy up behind you who’s gonna get it done. It’s having that trust in your teammate, and that’s where the chemistry comes from. [...]It’s everyone, and it’s incredible, and it’s contagious.”

Said Bell, “There’s no better way to play the game than as a team. You know, everyone gets an opportunity to contribute. It just makes you stronger as a team, and I think it’s bringing out the best in our players.”

After the first 4-hit game of his career, TJ Friedl reflects on his 3-run homer in the second inning.



Friedl then discusses the @Reds' current chemistry and "next man up" mentality.#ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/Nr78wob5i5 — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 21, 2023

David Bell believes that the @Reds' current win streak is more motivational than anything, as they want to keep it going and keep getting better.



The manager then applauds the lineup, as everyone has been contributing to the success of the team.#ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/PbqMX5kpc5 — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 21, 2023

Third baseman Elly De La Cruz in the third inning added an opposite-field home run, his second homer on the year.

He also scored in signature style in the fifth, taking third on two errant throws after reaching on an infield single and then advancing home on a Jake Fraley double.

Closer Alexis Díaz recorded his 20th save in as many attempts this year, though he continued to show fatigue.

The timeline needed more Elly De La Cruz content. @ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/eA7iEUn1DW — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 21, 2023

20-for-20 in save opportunities this year...



Alexis. Díaz. That is all. pic.twitter.com/GDVUxkSxEw — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 21, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.